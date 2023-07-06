Disney's ‘Mulan’ star Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt

The actress and singer voiced the leading role of Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of In Walt Disney's 1998 classic ' Mulan ' but passed away on Sunday following a battle with depression, according to her sisters.

The sisters released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, which read: "Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese To all the fans and friends who love.

"With great sadness, we would like to tell you sad news: CoCo, unfortunately, suffered from depression a few years ago. After a long period of fighting against the disease, unfortunately, this condition took a turn for the worse recently."

According to translated reports, the pop singer - who released 18 studio albums throughout her career and received international recognition for her 2000 hit 'Do You Want My Love' - had attempted suicide and ended up in the hospital in a coma.