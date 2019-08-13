Local producer DJ Cleo was roasted on his Instagram page on Monday for posting a picture of Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi with text stating that her win was due to a "R30 haircut".





Newly crowned Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi been a hot topic between taking part in the pageant with her natural short hair and the Metro FM Twitter poll drama.





DJ Cleo decided to add his opinion to the natural hair vs wigs/weaves debate by posting a picture of Tunzi with accompanying text that reads: "A girl with a R30 haircut won Miss SA against R5 000 weaves/wigs.





I love the natural look. Zozibini Tunzi is a true ambassador of African beauty. No wig or weaves for SA's most beautiful lady. Congratulations Zozibini! Proudly South African."

Instagram users quickly began roasting the "Yile Gqom" producer for deducing Tunzi's win to a R30 haircut along with saying that there is something wrong with women wearing wigs or weaves.





"What does hair have to do with anything? She certainly didn’t win because of her hair. She won because of a whole lot of other attributes which are now being reduced to a 'R30 haircut' give her a bit more credit, and noooo we’re not missing the point," (sic) said @mambox757.





"But did the judges say she won because of her hair coz she was not the only 1 in natural hair," (sic) said @sindi_mbator.





"Whilst I am glad that we finally have a ms sa that actually looks south african (not south african attempting to be European), it would be nice to look beyond the natural hair and find the real gem beneath. I have no doubt shes amazing and to say she's an inspiration simply because of her hairdo is downplaying all her special attributes," (sic) said @mbalenhlenkwanyana.





"Hai thinking the hairstyle had anything to her winning is just childish and shallow," (sic) said @matshepo1.





"I still don't think it fair especially to her south Africa is going on making it she won because of natural hair nothing else... I fell she won because she deserve she meet all the criteria weave or not she was gonna win," (sic) said @zimendimande.





Speaking to the Weekend Argus after winning the crown about why she competed with her natural hair Tunzi said: “It was a question I got asked often from my friends when they heard I had entered Miss SA - ‘will you get a weave?’ I always said I haven’t changed myself before so why should I now change for a competition?”







