Lindsay Lohan sparked speculation she has a new "boyfriend".
The 'Mean Girls' star shared a snap of her and her sister Aliana Lohan hanging out backstage with members of Bastille at RedFestDXB in Dubai on Thursday and originally captioned the photo to say that she had a "magical night" with the group and her "boyfriend" Bader - who many fans have suggested is the man in the black jacket in the picture.
Lindsay had written: "@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader such a magical night (sic)"
It was suggested that the mystery man is Bader Shammas as Lindsay follows a private account with that name, though she has not tagged him in the post.
However, Lindsay has since edited the caption to just a wide smile emoji.