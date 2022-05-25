Doja Cat is keen to try her hand at acting

Doja Cat would "love to act". The 26-year-old rap star has achieved huge success in the music business, and she would like to try her hand at acting one day.

The “Juicy” hitmaker said: "I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me." Doja, who is one of the best-selling rappers in the industry, launched her debut album, “Amala”, in 2018. She looks to Nicki Minaj for inspiration and guidance.

She told the June/July issue of Elle magazine: "I think her, as a businesswoman, really inspired me. "The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope’." Doja would love to take a step back from her music career to pursue some of her other interests, among them fashion and beauty.

However, the rap star knows she needs to dedicate meaningful time to her ambitions. She said: "It’s just not realistic and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So that is something I definitely want to do, but I want to do it only. So I would take a break from music." Doja, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, also recognises the importance of being authentic with her fans.

