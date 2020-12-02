Doja Cat makes Forbes 30 Under 30

Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Lana Condor, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ava Max are among the stars to feature in Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list. Every year, the financial bible honours 600 influential young figures across 20 categories, and this year the likes of Lil Baby, Lana Condor, Sabrina Carpenter, Kaitlyn Dever and Ramy Youssef also featured. TikTok dancer Jalaiah Harmon, 15, and YouTuber Marques Brownlee were also on the shortlist, as were basketball player Ben Simmons and Igor Karlicic, the co-founder of Monarc, who created the Seeker system used by college sports programs. Hop-hop artist Roddy told the publication he'd made more money than ever before while quarantining at home this year. Referring to the estimated R307 million he's made in 2020, the “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” hitmaker said: “I’ve made more this year than I have ever made in life – at home.”

Across the entire list of honourees, the average age is 26.6 and a total of 20 per cent are immigrants from 62 different countries.

Randall Lane, Forbes' Chief Content Officer, said: "Despite the pandemic, a global recession and the social-justice movement here in the United States, today's young entrepreneurs are as enterprising as ever, committed to solving the world's problems and designing a way forward that benefits us all."

And Forbes Under 30 editor Alexandra Wilson added: "Some are defying the odds and building businesses despite Covid-19; others are helping to fight the illness, serving on hospital frontlines or working with A.I. to discover new drugs."

Judges this year included Taylor Swift, herself a former entry on the list.

The 20 different categories which are recognised on the lists include art & style, consumer tech, education, energy, enterprise tech, finance, food & drink, games, healthcare, Hollywood & entertainment, manufacturing, marketing & advertising, media, music, retail, science, social entrepreneurship, social media, sports and venture capital.