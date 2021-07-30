Dolly Parton supports Britney Spears

Dolly Parton thinks Britney Spears is "wonderful" and understands why she wants her conservatorship to end. The '9 to 5' hitmaker insisted she "tries not to get involved" in other people's issues but having gone through her own legal battle with singer-and-producer Porter Wagoner - who sued her for breach of contract in 1979 - she can understand the “Toxic” singer's desire to have her conservatorship ended.

Asked her take on Britney's situation, Dolly told 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen: "Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business. I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best. "And I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own. So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Elsewhere on the show, the 75-year-old singer was asked if she'd ever smoked marijuana with her god-daughter Miley Cyrus, who is famously a fan of the drug, and though she hasn't, she admitted being with the 'Malibu' singer is enough to make her feel "high". She laughed in response: "Well, no, I never have. But I've been around her when she's smoked a joint. "Oh, we just get funny. I mean, she doesn't go around smoking. But I've been around her when she'll smoke it. I don't care.

"It's like that euphoric high you get. I just get in there with her, whatever." And Dolly revealed she feels a special connection to the late Whitney Houston whenever she's at her offices. Asked what the best thing she did with the royalties she made from Whitney's cover of “I Will Always Love You”, she said: "Well, that's a good question. I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. And so I thought, well, this is a wonderful place to be. I bought a property down in what was the black area of town.