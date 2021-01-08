Dr Dre agrees to pay estranged wife Nicole Young $2m in spousal support

Dr. Dre has agreed to pay Nicole Young $2-million (about R30.7-million) in spousal support. The 55-year-old star has been paying his estranged wife - who he split from last summer after 24 years of marriage - around $293 000 a month but she has been campaigning for more, and now the producer has reportedly agreed to hand over the one-off payment, which will cover the period from now until 14 April. Court documents confirmed: "Spousal Support filed by Nicole Young is continued to April 14, 2021 at 8:30am." After that date, the former couple will have a court hearing to negotiate any future support. The $2-million will cover Nicole's legal fees, living expenses and any other costs, however, according to The Blast, she will be responsible for her own security bills.

Nicole has been asking for over $2-million a month but Dre's lawyer, Laura Wasser previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.

The music mogul - who is currently in hospital recovering from a brain aneurysm - has been paying for the Malibu estate she's living in, security costs and even has cash delivered by messenger when she wants it and Dre's accountant filed a declaration stating Nicole's actual monthly expenses total $293 306.

Nicole has also sought $5-million in attorney's fees but her estranged husband said he has already paid close to $1-million voluntarily, even though the divorce documents weren't even filed until June.

The 'Forget About Dre' hitmaker claimed he has paid more for Nicole's lawyers than his own legal team, and said her representatives have sent him a letter claiming they are owed another $1.5-million.

Dre has denied Nicole's allegations of emotional and physical abuse.

Though Nicole doesn't work, she has claimed she "played an important role” in Dre’s career, which included being “integral” to the naming of his record label, Aftermath.

And she later filed another lawsuit, claiming she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband's name, along with that of his 1992 album 'The Chronic'.

The former couple have two children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly, together.