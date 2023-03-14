Drake and 21 Savage announce ‘It’s All A Blur’ joint tour

Drake and 21 Savage have announced the “It’s All A Blur” tour. The hip hop megastars will embark on the mammoth jaunt in support of their joint LP, “Her Loss”.

The run kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans and currently wraps in Glendale, Arizona, on September 5. However, more dates are going to be added, including a home town stop in Toronto for Drake. Watch video:

General sale tickets go on sale at 12pm local time on Friday. The tour was teased by Drake when he and Savage performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City for a SiriusXM special in January. While on stage with his collaborator, he said: “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer.”

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker also teased he might release a new album this year. He said: “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. 21 Savage. Picture: Bang Showbiz “I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

The tour announcement comes after Drake recently admitted he wants to “gracefully exit” music to make way for the next generation of rappers. The “Rich Flex” hitmaker has insisted he’s not thinking about retirement any time soon, but when the time comes to step back, he wants to mentor up-and-coming artists. Speaking to fellow rapper Lil Yachty, 25, for the first “Moody Conversations” episode on YouTube, Drake said: “Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna – I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day – but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

The 36-year-old rap superstar continued: “I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive, competitive space. Oftentimes you’re addicted to the competition itself.” Reassuring fans that he has no plans to hang up his microphone in the near future, Drake added: “I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does.’ “I’ll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete.