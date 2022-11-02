Drake, DJ Khaled and other international stars react to Takeoff’s death

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities across the world since news broke on Tuesday, November 1, that Takeoff had been shot and killed. According to multiple sources, Takeoff was killed after an altercation broke out during a game of dice outside a Houston bowling alley.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was with close collaborator Quavo, who’s also his uncle, during the shooting. In one of several videos circulating online of the incident, Quavo is seen apparently arguing with someone about basketball before he attempts to walk away. A few moments later, several shots ring out off camera. Here are some of the celebrity reactions since his death:

Canadian rapper Drake took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Migos star: “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That's what l'Il focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man Take🚀” View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) He went on to share several images of Takeoff on his Instagram Stories, including one from the music video set of their 2018 hit single, “Walk It, Talk It” where they were dressed as old men, with the caption, “We were supposed to be all looking like this in our 60's for real 😔😔😔😔😔.” DJ Khaled, who collaborated with Migos on a number of occasions, also took to the platform to share his condolences.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote: “Sending my sincere and deepest condolences to @migos @quavohuncho @offsetyrn @qcmceo_p @coachk44 @qualitycontrolmusic the family . “Takeoff is a incredible man and a beautiful person all around. @yrntakeoff energy was always beautiful filled wit so much love and so much great energy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) Veteran rapper Ja Rule took to Twitter to call for the violence to end.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rip Takeoff… this sh** has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾.” Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022 R&B star Jacquees added: “The Devil is working but WE KNOW GOD AINT SLEEP! Rest In Paradise my brother @yrntakeoff this sh** ain't believable ...love you forever foo. Migo family keep ya head up.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑King Of R&B👑 (@jacquees) Singer Teyana Taylor shared several posts, including one on her Instagram feed that read, “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don't want to believe this lil bro please 🥺😢.”