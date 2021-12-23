Drake gets Virgil Abloh tattoo in tribute to the late fashion icon

Rapper Drake has a new tattoo paying tribute to late fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The “Certified Lover Boy” rapper has celebrated the life and legacy of the late fashion icon - who died last month aged 41 after a two-year cancer battle - with an inking of the moment he threw a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga shared a photo of the design - which is on the star's forearm - on Instagram and wrote: "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake." View this post on Instagram A post shared by GANGA (@gangatattoo) Drake worked with Virgil extensively over the years on a number of projects, including his music and even his private plane.

After his death, the musician shared some photos of them together and described the designer as his "brother". He said: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you… love you eternally brother... thank you for everything". The news of Virgil’s death was shared on his own Instagram page with a message that read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

“He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues." The message went on to explain the revolutionary designer "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."