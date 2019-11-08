Drake launches marijuana firm









Drake. Picture: Instagram Drake has launched his own marijuana business, More Life Growth Co. The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker has teamed up with Canopy Growth for his More Life Growth Co. venture - which is named after his 2017 mixtape - and reportedly has a 60% stake in the company. The licensed company will produce and distribute marijuana and will be based in Drake's native Toronto and built around "wellness, discovery and overall personal growth." Drake said in a statement: "The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting. "The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessings."

The company "couldn't be more excited" about their new venture with the "God's Plan" singer.

Canopy Growth Corporation CEO Mark Zekulin said: "When we first began talks with Drake we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world.

"Drake's perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth's breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.

"All in all, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Drake to bring his vision for the More Life Growth Company to global cannabis markets.

"We anticipate a long, successful, and mutually beneficial working relationship."

The company have previously partnered with Snoop Dogg and his friend Martha Stewart and actor Seth Rogen on similar ventures, while Jay-Z, Whoopi Goldberg and Melissa Etheridge are among other stars to have their own cannabis businesses.