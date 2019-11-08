Drake has launched his own marijuana business, More Life Growth Co.
The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker has teamed up with Canopy Growth for his More Life Growth Co. venture - which is named after his 2017 mixtape - and reportedly has a 60% stake in the company.
The licensed company will produce and distribute marijuana and will be based in Drake's native Toronto and built around "wellness, discovery and overall personal growth."
Drake said in a statement: "The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting.
"The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessings."