Dua Lipa plans to slow down

Dua Lipa has learned not to "live life so fast" in recent weeks while quarantining at home. The "New Rules" hitmaker is quarantining at home with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid amid the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted the experience has taught her to slow down and appreciate the fact "special moments" can happen even in quiet times. She said: "I think it's taught me at least that we don't need to live life so fast. "For me, it was always like, 'OK, what's next? Where do I have to go? Where am I travelling to? What show is coming up? What do I have to rehearse for?' All that kind of stuff. "And this has really taught me that things maybe aren't as urgent as they seem and that we can create really meaningful, special moments as well from home."

But the 24-year-old star admitted she's still had some "little worries" while promoting hew new album, 'Future Nostalgia', during the pandemic but is trying to have fun when she can.

She added to Billboard's 'Pop Shop' podcast: "I think I wouldn't be telling the truth if I was like, 'Yeah, everything's great! I can just do all of this!'

"Even when I was going to get up and do the Jimmy Fallon performance, the idea of setting up a green screen all on my own in the living room, I had help from my boyfriend, but those little mini-things ... they can be like little worries that I have.

"I'm ready and prepared to work as much as I can from home and try and do my best. But it has been fun. I have had a lot of fun doing stuff from home and just a new experience."

Dua recently revealed she and Anwar have been passing the time at home in London by watching a lot of TV and movies.

She said: "I've watched so many shows - 'Ozark', 'Tiger King', 'The Night Of', 'The Outsider, Servant', did I say 'Ozark'? And lots of movies, too.

"I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it's movie lists, and series lists."