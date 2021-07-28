Dua Lipa 'surprised and horrified' by DaBaby's homophobic slurs

Dua Lipa has addressed her 'Levitating' collaborator DaBaby's "insensitive" remarks about HIV/AIDs at Rolling Loud Miami. The rapper - who features on a remix of the pop star's hit “Levitating” - faced a backlash after a video circulated online of the 29-year-old star's appearance at the festival on Sunday.

In the clip, DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk - asks the crowd: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!" And Dua, 25, insisted she "100 per cent" stands with the LGBTQ+ community as she responded to the controversy. In a statement shared to her Instagram Story, the 'We're Good' singer wrote: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.” DaBaby has since apologised and admitted his remarks were "insensitive". He tweeted: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.

"But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. (sic)" Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021 In an earlier tweet, however, the “Rockstar” hitmaker claimed that what he was saying was taken out of context because only a brief clip was shown online. He wrote: "I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March.