Dua Lipa. Picture: Reuters

Dua Lipa has teased that she could get a rap star to feature on her second album. The 23-year-old pop star - who won Best British Single for 'One Kiss' with Calvin Harris at the BRITs - has revealed she would love to follow the trend of duetting with a hip-hop star on a song for her hotly-anticipated follow-up to her hugely successful 2017 self-titled debut.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper at the glitzy bash at The O2 in London on Wednesday night, she spilled: "I haven't yet decided on features but maybe there is room for a hip-hop artist to feature."

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker wowed with her high-energy performance of 'One Kiss' with the Scottish DJ at the ceremony, which ended with her raising her leg into a challenging yoga pose, and Dua admitted that she has become more confident with her dance skills since she first emerged in 2015.

She said: "I loved shooting the music video for 'Electricity'.

"I feel like during the whole process of my career I've slowly gained a bit more confidence.

"I've slowly felt a bit more like myself.

"I've slowly been OK with the way that I done."

Dua's performance with Calvin at the BRITs came just 10 days after she took to the stage at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles to sing with St. Vincent and she admitted it was "surreal" to fit in two such high-profile events in a short space of time.

She said: "It's surreal. Crazy. And honestly I feel like I've been in rehearsals for the past month just getting ready for it all, but it feels so good to be home."

And despite having been at many award shows, she still isn't used to the experience.

When asked if she's a pro at award ceremonies now, Dua said: "No. Always really weird, always really nervous. Everything's so exciting, but I get really nervous when I'm performing because I just ... I dunno, I just wanna put on a really good show so I feel a lot a pressure with that. But I've turned all my nervous butterflies into really excited ones, so that's where I'm at."