Elle Fanning lost film franchise role over Instagram followers

Elle Fanning was rejected for a role in a film franchise because her Instagram followers count was too low. The 25-year-old actress, who has 6.2m Instagram followers, has revealed she was lined up for a huge job in a major movie series but was turned down because studio bosses were concerned that her social media presence was not strong enough.

In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Fanning explained: “I didn’t get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time. “That’s something I firmly don’t believe in for not getting a part.” Watch video:

She was also asked whether she felt pressure to land a part in a big franchise, and Fanning insisted it was not something she cared too deeply about. The “Super 8” star added: “I don’t feel that way. I don’t. It does something for people, you know, but you also don’t know if they’re gonna work sometimes, which is also scary.” Fanning previously revealed that she had mixed feelings about being on Instagram because, while she loves scrolling through her feed, she worries the constant exposure to “fake” imagery is taking a toll on young people’s mental health.