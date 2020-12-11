Ellen Degeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Ellen Degeneres has tested positive for coronavirus. The 62-year-old talk show host has confirmed she has been diagnosed with the virus, but has insisted she is “feeling fine”, and has contacted everyone she has met within the last few days to make sure they self-isolate too. Writing on Twitter, Ellen said: “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/8pKdgCXY1z — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2020 “Love, Ellen.” The news comes shortly after Ellen’s eponymously titled talk show was hit by allegations of a “toxic” work environment earlier this year.

Ellen told viewers in September she will "take responsibility" for the allegations, after several executives - who have since been let go from the programme - were accused of toxic behaviour.

She said: "All right, let's get to it. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.

"I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show. This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.”