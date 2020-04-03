Ellen Pompeo pleads with fans to 'stay at home' amid coronavirus pandemic

Ellen Pompeo has pleaded with fans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, after she was asked to help out by the Governor of New York, and her doctor and nurse pals.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actress is used to playing a fictional doctor in the TV series, but admitted many of her real-life medic pals have been in touch to ask if she can make a video encouraging fans to social distance during the crisis, which has killed more than 53 000 people and infected over one million.

Speaking in a clip shared on her Instagram, she said: "I have been asked to make another video to ask everybody to please stay home.

"I've had a lot, too many, phone calls and emails from doctors and nurse friends of mine, even the Governor of New York, his office called today to ask me to help, once again, to get the word out for everybody to please stay home. Please."

Ellen - who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the medical drama - has urged her fans to have a word with some of their friends if they know someone who isn't staying at home amid the pandemic, and insisted it is "not that hard" to remain inside.