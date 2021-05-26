Elliot Page posts shirtless photo in 'first swim trunks'

Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last December, has for the first time shared a shirtless picture in his "first swim trunks" after his top surgery.

Elliot posted the picture on Instagram on Monday evening.

In the image, the actor flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks.

His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," he wrote as caption with the image which currently has over 2.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Speaking in the Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation”, Elliot said he doesn't feel "panicked" looking at himself in the mirror anymore after having surgery and coming out as transgender.

The “Juno” star admitted he felt "tears of joy" when he finally was able to look at himself and touch his chest and feel "comfortable" in his own skin after having the surgery.

He said: "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked ... It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the - probably the first time. Tears of joy."

And Elliot says it is important to speak out and help others going through similar things.

He is known for his work in the films like "Juno", "Inception", "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Tallulah", besides the series "The Umbrella Academy" among others.