Elon Musk bans Kanye West from Twitter, again: ‘I tried my best’

Somehow Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has outdone himself. After losing his hugely lucrative Adidas deal due to his controversial antisemitic comments, one would’ve thought he would slow his roll. He hasn’t.

On Thursday the rapper and fashion mogul appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' “InfoWars” show. In a rambling two hour long interview, Ye praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on several occasions. “I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things.”

Then, doubling down on his antisemitism, Ye went on to Tweet an image of a the Nazi swastika and the star of David blended together. The tweet was taken down shortly after it was posted. New Twitter boss Elon Musk then tweeted: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022 It’s unclear whether the suspension will be permanent or if his account will be restored at a later point.

Ye had just returned to Twitter two weeks ago after having previously been restricted for tweeting an anti-Semitic message on the platform. The Guardian reported that Ye took to Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after his suspension to share private text messages he had with Musk. Watch video:

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk wrote. Ye then replied: “Who made you the judge.” Prior to his Twitter suspension, Ye had put out some defamatory Tweets about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and defended the embattled fashion brand Balenciaga amid their scandal over the use of children in a recent campaign. “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.