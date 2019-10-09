Legendary singer Elton John has revealed that he tried to take his own life decades ago after being involved in "some catastrophic love affair".
In his his new memoir Me: Elton John, the "Rocket Man" hitmaker opened up about his suicide attempt, reports metro.co.uk.
Elton said: "As well as taking drugs, my personal life had been, more or less, a disaster. I didn't pick them up so much as take them hostage."
Elton, 72, shared how he felt as though he was masking his true personality and feelings of insecurity, which left him "miserable" behind-closed-doors.
"I had been completely wrong when I thought that changing my name meant I'd changed as a person. I wasn't Elton, I was Reg," the singer explained referring to his birth name Reginald Kenneth Dwight.