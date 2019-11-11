Emilia Clarke was "flattered" by some fans' angry reaction to the conclusion of "Game of Thrones", even though 1.7 million people signed a petition demanding a rewrite of the finale.
The 33-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen from Season One in the HBO fantasy series until the end this year and although 1.7 million viewers signed a petition demanding a rewrite of the finale, Emilia thinks those moans shows the passion fans have for the programme.
In an interview on UK TV show "This Morning", Emilia said: "On every level, it's just profoundly flattering that people genuinely cared that much and that they were with us for that long. I don't read too much online because it's not good for my brain but people are largely being very kind about Daenerys and it is lovely."