Emily Ratajkowski ‘isn’t looking for anything serious from Harry Styles’

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly not “looking for anything serious” from Harry Styles. The 31-year-old model and “Gone Girl” actress was recently pictured kissing the former One Direction singer, 29, on the streets of Tokyo, but an insider close to the mum-of-one says she is just trying to “live her best single life” and enjoy herself without getting tied into a serious new relationship.

Watch video: A source told “Us Weekly”: “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious. She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.” They suggested Styles may be serious about Ratajkowski, saying he had his eye on her long before they were seen kissing.

The source said: “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” and said he had been “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model. A separate insider told “People” magazine Ratajkowski is “interested” in seeing Styles again – but also stressed it was part of her “having fun”. They said: “She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys. She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though.”

Ratajkowski – who has son Sylvester, 2, with her estranged ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, who she divorced last year amid allegations he had cheated – has since dated comedian Eric Andre, 39, DJ Orazio Rispo, 36, actor Pete Davidson, 29, artist Jack Greer, 35, and been linked to 59-year-old Brad Pitt. It emerged on Wednesday, Bear-McClard has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women when they were teens. He is said to have “groomed” two teenage girls via Instagram before he slept with them, according to legal papers obtained by “Variety” – which said neither he or Emily commented when they reached out to the pair.