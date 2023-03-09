Emma Heming Willis vows to 'always advocate' for husband Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis has vowed to "always" advocate for her husband, Bruce Willis. The 44-year-old beauty has hit out at online allegations she is using the “Die Hard” actor's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis for publicity but insisted she will make the most of being in the spotlight as a result of her spouse's declining health so she can raise awareness of the disease and celebrate the "unsung heroes" who are caring for their loved ones.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "I just saw something about me getting my 'five minutes,' which is great, which means that you're listening. Watch video: "So, I'm going to take my five minutes, and I'm gonna turn it into 10 because I'm always going to advocate for my husband.

"And while I'm at it, I'm going to raise awareness around FTD and for caregivers who are unsung heroes out there. "And then I'm going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less then. Watch this space because I didn't come to play." Emma - who has Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with the “Pulp Fiction” actor - added a caption with a similar sentiment.

It read: "I've sat around quietly for too long and I'm so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let's go." Bruce's 31-year-old daughter Scout - who he has with first wife Demi Moore - was among the first to offer support for her step-mother's post. She wrote: "HELL YES! I am so so proud of you! (sic)"

Emma's latest video comes shortly after she appealed to paparazzi to "keep their space" and not "yell" at her husband when trying to take his photo. She said: "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee. "So, in the spirit of raising awareness about dementia, it's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth.