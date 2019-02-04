Jussie Smollett speaks at Troubadour club in Los Angeles, California. Reuters

Actor Jussie Smollett appeared onstage in Los Angeles on Saturday in his first public appearance since he told police he was the victim this week of a racist and homophobic attack. Smollett, an openly gay African-American who plays a gay character on the hip-hop drama "Empire," performed in West Hollywood less than a week after he reported to Chicago police that he was attacked on Tuesday by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs and put a rope around his neck.

"The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I'm okay. I'm not fully healed yet, but I'm going to be and I'm gonna stand strong with y'all," the 36-year-old actor and R&B performer told a crowd of hundreds of cheering fans, according to media reports.

Singer Jussie Smollett gestures onstage during his concert at The Troubadour Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. "Empire" actor and R&B singer Smollett opened the concert with an emotional speech, saying he had to play the show because he couldn’t let his attackers win. The long-planned concert was Smollett’s first public appearance since he reported to police in Chicago Tuesday that two masked men attacked him and put a rope around his neck while using homophobic and racial slurs. (AP Photo/Andrew Dalton)

He said his doctors had cleared him to perform at the show, which was scheduled before the alleged attack.

News of the alleged assault sparked outrage on social media, but some questioned Smollett's account as the Chicago police have not found video evidence.

Chicago police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Jussie Smollett speaks out on inaccuracies surrounding his attack. pic.twitter.com/xHYW8Q5bBy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 3, 2019

Reuters