Eva Longoria thinks she knows the secret to making the perfect burger.

The Hollywood actress worked at the fast-food chain Wendy's prior to making it big in the entertainment industry, and the brunette beauty has claimed she can still vividly recall how to construct the perfect treat.

She explained: "What we learned at Wendy's was mayonnaise goes on the bun first, to seal the bun, so the bun stays nice.

"Then you put the ketchup. And [then] mustard goes on the meat, because it brings out the flavour of meat."

Eva, 42, boasts one of the most enviable figures in the movie business, but she still enjoys the occasional calorific snack from time to time.

And the actress has revealed jalapenos are what her taste buds love the most.

Speaking on 'The Rachel Ray Show', she added: "I actually eat it on popcorn at the movies. I pour the juice all over it.

"If somebody's wanting to share popcorn with me they're like, 'Ah!'"

Eva is also a self-confessed Ed Sheeran fanatic, and she revealed earlier this year that Ed's hit single 'Thinking Out Loud' holds a particularly special place in her heart and that of her husband Jose Baston.

Eva - who married Jose in 2016 - said: "I'm obsessed with Ed Sheeran right now. I mean, who isn't?

Best night ever! Thx @teddysphotos for the amazing concert and your even more amazing kindness! #EdSheeran #SummerNights A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

"I'm obsessed, like when my husband proposed to me, he filmed it and that video is set to the Ed Sheeran song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

"You know the one: 'And darling, I will be loving you till we're 70... maybe we found love right where we are...'. Obsessed."

Aside from devouring tasty treats and listening to Ed, Eva also has an ambition to appear on a reality TV show one day.

The Texas-born star explained: "One of those adventure shows with Bear Grylls where you're out in the wilderness and you've got to survive.

"I'm not a fan of spiders and snakes, but I grew up on a ranch, so I'm not a squeally person when it comes to bugs and the outdoors."