Eve expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper. The 42-year-old rapper is already a stepmother to the 49-year-old entrepreneur and racecar driver's four teenage kids - Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and 13-year-old Mini - but on Friday (15.10.21), Eve revealed their family is set to expand in February next year.

Alongside snaps of her bump, the 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve) Maximillion added to his own page on the social media app: “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! (sic)"

The “Queens” star - who tied the knot with her spouse in 2014 - previously admitted becoming a stepmother "grounded" her. The “Tambourine” star said last year: “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'"