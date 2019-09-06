Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Picture: AP

Nicki Minaj announced on Thursday that she is retiring from music to start a family. The last couple of years have been a rough ride for the "Chun Li" rapper.

Her "Queen" album flopped both commercially and critically, she cancelled the US leg of the Queen tour and landed in a heated feud with fellow female rapper Cardi B.

However, this year the "Megatron" rapper found love with her convicted sex offender fiance Kenneth Petty and jumped on "Hot Girl Summer" by up-and-coming female rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Following her announcement on Thursday, Barbz - Minaj's superfans - pleaded with their queen to take her tweet back as they aren't ready to say goodbye to new music from her.

Me waking up this morning and realizing it wasn't a dream Nicki Minaj is really retiring 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ptrPRKwnzV — zoe 👑 (@I_am_Zozo) September 6, 2019

I feel so sad that I do not really explain everything I feel and it goes through my head to think that the love of my life and the best rapper of all time withdraws from music leaving us that great emptiness in our hearts #WeLoveYouNicki #NickiMinaj ❤️🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/jw4VVNI1B9 — Alejandro Rojas (@DayronRojas12) September 6, 2019

hold on- who does #NickiMinaj expect us to listen to now- 😭 pic.twitter.com/b0lREVhTbj — hayfaaa x (@duhitzhayfa) September 6, 2019

We enjoyed every moment and now you're retiring. Please make an exit hit!?? #NickiMinaj we need to have a #NickiMinajRetirementParty pic.twitter.com/0d0uwbRvc1 — Shinese Megan Martin (@MeganShinese) September 6, 2019

#Nicki announces retirement from music soon @NICKIMINAJ

You really gonna be missed girl pic.twitter.com/0oXyn2EwtU — Entertainment Mp3 (@EntMp3) September 6, 2019

Nicki minaj retiring got me like😭 pic.twitter.com/HY1vLgYZZZ — Charlton Ngige (@__Ngige) September 6, 2019

After the outcry from the Barbz, Minaj posted that the tweet might not have been the best idea and she will be expanding on her retirement decision.