Fans roast DaBaby for cancelling FNB Stadium show and switching to smaller venue: ‘He thought he was clever’

As many music fans expected, DaBaby’s concert will be moving to a different date and location. Picture: Instagram/@dababy

Published 2h ago

When embattled US rapper DaBaby first announced back in August that he’d be headlining a concert dubbed 'Empower Africa Concert’ at FNB Stadium, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their skepticism at his ability to pull a crowd into one of the biggest stadiums in the world.

“Like how many songs does he have, he must move it to 23rd to be a supporting act for Burna boy,” read one comment.

“Someone must’ve lied to him about his fan base here. I have never seen a concert that would obviously not happen more than this one,” read another.

This skepticism seems to have been well-founded following the announcement that the ‘Suge’ star would be changing the venue to Mary Fitzgerald Square.

Organisers also shared that he will be postponing his show from September 30 to November 18.

Tweeps have since been roasting DaBaby and organisers for having the audacity to attempt to fill up FNB Stadium.

“He thought he was clever,” one tweep commented. “Lol this was always gonna happen,” another added.

In making the announcement, organisers also shared that emerging hip-hop, afrobeats, and amapiano artists stand a chance to share the stage with the Grammy-nominated artist by submitting a 2-minute video performing their favourite song.

"DaBaby fans can join us at the Empower Africa Concert and feel the energy as he offers an indelible performance and actively champions and nurtures future music stars,” said Kaycee Kennedy, CEO of Creative Economy Catalyst.

“We urge fans to secure their tickets via TicketPro, and importantly, for our dedicated fans who've already purchased their tickets, your tickets are still valid for the newly announced date and venue.”

Tickets are available at TicketPro, and prices range from R500 to R1,000.

