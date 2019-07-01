The 'Revenge Body' star finally spoke out about former boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn. Picture: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is facing heavy backlash after calling Jordyn Woods a "fat f*cking a**hole" in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

In the video clip, the Revenge Body star is seen yelling on the phone. “Don’t fu**ing say you didn’t do something you fuc**n did, when you fu**en told me, you fu**en kissed...”

Though Khloé has recently come out to say she’s not blaming Jordyn for their break-up, it seems the star still has unresolved issues about her failed relationship.

Meanwhile fans are not impressed with her fat shaming Jordyn, especially since Khloé has been the victim of body shaming in the past.

khloe called jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MMmahKJY4n — missandead of naath (@faketonichilds) July 1, 2019

khloe got plastic surgery. she has no right to talk about jordan like that — robbie 🖤 (@imrobbielopez) July 1, 2019

Khloe out here calling Jordyn Wood a fat f*cking a$$hole as though she wasn't the one on TV years ago going on & on about being called the fat,ugly sister. The formerly bullied is now the bully. And the Revenge body show she has with E!??💀💀



All for a man who doesn't love ha. pic.twitter.com/21PU1qnFCO — 🥤🍿ᵈᵃʳᵏ ᵐᵃᵗᵗᵉʳ🌈 (@TALLCHIHUAHUA) July 1, 2019

Sorry but this episode is full of shaming and bullying Jordyn. Let's take responsibility and own our bad choices. Khloe honey your family was already ruined when you took Tristian back #KUWTK — Summer (@Pedalsoflove_NY) July 1, 2019

Khloe calling Jordyn fat but is a mentor to people who struggle with their weight now that is disgusting. #KUWTK — BRANDY (@Bran_Lynn) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Kylie made a desperate plea to her family to not publicly slam Jordyn.

"I just feel like we're bigger than this, we're better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person ... We just don't need to bully anyone. The look in her eye, she's just obviously going through it. I just don't think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel," Kylie told her sister Kim.

The beauty mogul was responding to a video Kim Kardashian West posted to her millions of social media followers of herself, Khloé and their friend Malika Haqq slamming Jordyn for her actions.