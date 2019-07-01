The 'Revenge Body' star finally spoke out about former boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn. Picture: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is facing heavy backlash after calling Jordyn Woods a "fat f*cking a**hole" in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The 'Revenge Body' star finally spoke out about former boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn. 

In the video clip, the Revenge Body star is seen yelling on the phone. “Don’t fu**ing say you didn’t do something you fuc**n did, when you fu**en told me, you fu**en kissed...”

Though Khloé has recently come out to say she’s not blaming Jordyn for their break-up, it seems the star still has unresolved issues about her failed relationship.

Meanwhile fans are not impressed with her fat shaming Jordyn, especially since Khloé has been the victim of body shaming in the past.

Meanwhile, Kylie made a desperate plea to her family to not publicly slam Jordyn.

"I just feel like we're bigger than this, we're better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person ...  We just don't need to bully anyone. The look in her eye, she's just obviously going through it. I just don't think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel," Kylie told her sister Kim.

The beauty mogul was responding to a video Kim Kardashian West posted to her millions of social media followers of herself, Khloé and their friend Malika Haqq slamming Jordyn for her actions.

