Fans sympathise with Will Smith after latest revelation from wife Jada about their sex life

Will Smith just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. After revelations emerged that Pinkett-Smith has been have an extramarital relationship with August Alsina earlier in the year, the couple's unorthodox relationship has drawn much public attention.

In a recent episode of the Red Table Talk, her Facebook Watch talk show, she controversially discussed her sex life with Gwyneth Paltrow. During the conversation, the two spoke on how disheartening it is when your partner is unable to deliver in bed. Pinkett-Smith even went so far as to suggest that her partner should know by now how to satisfy her.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey," Pinkett-Smith said at one point. "We started in this at a very young age you know, 22-years-old. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. “It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.'"

When it comes to having those conversations with her partner she said although it came sometimes be uncomfortable, it's also necessary. "It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about, and there's so much fantasy around it." Will Smith was also candid about the couple's polyamorous relationship with Pinkett-Smith in a cover interview with GQ recently.

