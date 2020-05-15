Flirty Harry Styles left Sia dizzy

Sia has claimed she "got dizzy" and went "bright red" when smooth-talking Harry Styles tried to chat her up. The 44-year-old singer revealed she "got dizzy" and went "bright red" when smooth-talking Harry, 26, started chatting her up and said she has heard from other women who've had similar experiences. Chatting to her pal Eddie Benjamin for Interview magazine, Sia said: "That little chap has some moves because he's got swag. He got me when I was like 35 or something, and he was 21. I know, I got dizzy." Eddie replied saying: "That's amazing. Maybe he's just a flirty person," but Sia said: "No, no, I've heard it from a lot of girls. He's got the smooth moves because he's a charming young chappy. But certainly I felt like I went bright red." Meanwhile, Sia recently proposed "no-strings sex" with her LSD collaborator Diplo, admitting he is one of only five people that she is sexually attracted to.

Speaking in a GQ profile of the DJ, she said: "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot.

"This year I wrote him [Diplo] a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up'."

Diplo later responded by telling PeopleTV: "She's a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants. She's spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that."

When asked if he took her up on her offer, Diplo said: "That's no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more."