Idris Elba's marriage was the "best thing" to happen to him this year.
The 'Cats' actor tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco, in April, and the intimate ceremony was the high point of 2019 for the star.
He told PeopleTV: "I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019.
"We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."
But the 47-year-old star has also had a great year professionally and found it "incredible" working on Tom Hooper's musical adaptation of 'Cats' alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.