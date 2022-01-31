Forget the album! Rihanna (and A$AP Rocky) is having a baby!

Somebody please check on Drake! Why? Well, Rihanna is pregnant. The billionaire singer and Fenty Beauty mogul is with child and the father is rapper A$AP Rocky. Pictures of Rihanna baring her stomach were shared with various media outlets.

She and her rapper boyfriend took the pictures while strolling in Harlem, NY, this weekend. As expected, it was a fashion feast, an ode to their hit track, Fashion Killa, where A$AP featured Rihanna. Rihanna is pregnant?! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUjAX2VOJS — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 31, 2022 Ever the fashion icon, Rihanna wore a pink oversized parka by Chanel, kept closed by one button to allow her protruding belly to take all the attention. She paired the parka with a pair of floor-sweeping loose low-rise ripped jeans and layered jewellery, including what looked like a Chanel cross.

The location of their shoot looked like it was out of a fashion editorial. The snow was falling lightly as photographer Miles Diggs snapped various shots. Pictures of their pregnancy announcement made it onto several social media accounts and were already a talking point at the time of going to print. There have long been rumours that the singer was expecting after she was seen cleverly concealing her midriff on several occasions.

When Rihanna was honoured in Barbados and named the 11th National Hero of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in November 2021, her orange cocktail dress made it look like she was expecting, with many taking to social media to speculate whether she was pregnant or not. Now the cat is out of the bag and she looks incredible. The two superstars have been dating since 2020 and were spotted in various locations in New York City last week.