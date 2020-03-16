Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack's funeral held near childhood home

The funeral of TV star Caroline Flack was held in a forest near her childhood home on March 10.

The funeral of the TV presenter - who took her own life at her London home in February - was held on March 10 at Greenacres at Colney, near Norwich, according to her mother Christine.

Speaking about the two-hour service, Christine shared: "There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.

"All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.

"Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on 'Fash FC', 'I'm A Celebrity', 'Xtra Factor', 'Love Island', friends old and new from the world of 'Strictly', the Bake Off and many many more."