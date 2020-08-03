Frank Ocean's brother believed dead in car crash

Frank Ocean's younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly died in a fiery car accident. Ryan Breaux, 18, passed away alongside a friend in the early hours of Sunday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in in Thousand Oaks, California, ran off the road and hit a tree. ABC News reported: "The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the centre median." The intensity of the crash ripped the car in half and the vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived at the scene.

The “Thinkin Bout You” hitmaker has yet to comment on the tragic news, but his friend, model Paris Brosnan, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Paris shared a number of photos of himself and Ryan and wrote: "To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone's spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew.

"You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you.

"Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth.

"I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever."

DJ and producer Sango - who has remixed several of Frank's tracks - also paid tribute on Twitter.

He simply wrote: "Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux."

And rapper MadeinTYO posted: "Ryan Breaux, you was a good kid & always showed me love. see you up top ! pray for frank family (sic)"

Frank - whose real name is Christopher Edwin Breaux - wrote is 2011 song 'Orion' for his brother, encouraging him not to waste his youth and to cherish life.

And Ryan featured on his brother's song 'Futura Free' - the closing track on his 2016 album 'Blonde' - in a conversation between him and Frank at the end of the nine-minute piece.