French actress Eva Green shows support for Johnny Depp

Eva Green “has no doubt” Johnny Depp's life “will be better than ever” at the end of his legal battle with Amber Heard. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million for defamation over her 2018 op-ed for the ‘Washington Post’, in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic abuse, while the “Aquaman” star (Amber Heard) has counter-sued for $100 million, and their explosive court case has been taking place in Virginia over the last few weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

While Amber has alleged during her testimony that she was beaten and threatened by her husband, and accused him of abusing drugs and alcohol during their volatile marriage, Johnny's “Dark Shadows” co-star is standing by her friend. Eva shared a photo of her and the 58-year-old actor promoting their 2012 movie on Instagram and wrote: “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.” The “Black Mass” actor has denied his ex-wife's allegations of abusive behaviour and recently declared in court he has lost “nothing less than everything” as a result of the claims.

Asked what he has lost following the publication of Amber's essay, he said: “Nothing less than everything. “When the allegations were made and rapidly circling the globe, telling people I was a drunken cocaine-fuelled menace who beat women – suddenly, in my 50s – it’s over. You’re done. “So what did it do to me? What effect did it have on me? I put it to you this way, no matter the outcome of this trial, the second the allegations were made against me, the accusations, the second that more and more metastasised and turned into fodder for the media, once that happened, I lost then.”

Story continues below Advertisement

And the “What's Eating Gilbert Grape” actor thinks the allegations will follow him forever. He added: “That is to say, I lost because that is not a thing that anyone is just going to put on your back for a short period of time. “I will live with that for the rest of my life because of the allegations and because it was such a high profile case.

Story continues below Advertisement