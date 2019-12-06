French Montana is back home after spending almost two weeks in hospital.
The 35-year-old rapper was rushed to a medical facility last month after experiencing exhaustion, dehydration, stomach pains and an irregular heart rate and after almost two weeks being treated, he was allowed to return to his house by doctors at West Hills Hospital in San Fernando Valley earlier this week.
However, according to TMZ, French has been ordered to spend at least a month on bed rest, meaning he will be unable to promote his new album 'Montana' as he can't work, travel, exercise, perform or party.
Doctors believe French's symptoms were the result of seriously overworking himself and following his stint in hospital, his elevated heart rate has now returned to normal.
It was previously claimed the 'Unforgettable' rapper's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned.