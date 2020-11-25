Gabourey Sidibe is engaged

Gabourey Sidibe is engaged to Brandon Frankel, as she took to Instagram to show off her ring. The “Precious” actress and her boyfriend have confirmed they’re set to tie the knot, after they took to social media to confirm they’re now engaged. Gabourey, 37, wrote on Instagram: “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.

“@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night.

“The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me.

“Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.

“I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.

“My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! (sic)”

And Brandon also confirmed the news on his own Instagram account, where he praised his partner with being the “most amazing” woman he’s ever met.

He gushed: “I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said “YES”! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby (sic)”