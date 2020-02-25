Gabrielle Union: Kobe Bryant's memorial was 'very healing'









Public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Reuters Gabrielle Union found Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial "very healing". The "Being Mary Jane" star admitted it was tough and "very emotional" attending the Staples Centre in Los Angeles to remember the late basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash last month. Taking to Twitter after the emotional memorial, she shared: "Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center ... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted ... Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another ... Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting ... Reminder. "Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesaver ... To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you. Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. (sic)"

During a poignant speech, Kobe's widow Vanessa reflected on the devastating impact Kobe and Gianna's deaths have had on her other children - 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and eight-month-old Capri - as she vowed to make sure they remember the "amazing person, husband and father" Kobe was.

She said: "God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy."