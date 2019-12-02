Gabrielle Union is unimpressed by NBC's response to her concerns about 'America's Got Talent'.
The TV network and the two production companies behind the show, Fremantle and Syco, issued a statement on Sunday, December 1, in which they claimed they were "working with" the actress to understand "concerns" following reports of a toxic environment on set, including the 47-year-old star's concerns over racially insensitive acts and personal remarks about her appearance, following her dismissal after just one season on the show as a judge.
However, in response, Gabrielle retweeted a post from writer Joelle Monique which read: "A solid apology comes in three parts.
"1. Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party.
"2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake.