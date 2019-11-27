Gabrielle Union reportedly called for Jay Leno to be reported over an offensive joke he made while recording "America's Got Talent" and also objected to a "racially insensitive" act being allowed to perform.
The 47-year-old actress - who, along with Julianne Hough, is to leave the panel of the talent show after just one season - urged an NBC executive to speak with the human resources department at the network after the former talk show host quipped Simon Cowell's dogs looked like something found "on the menu at a Korean restaurant".
According to Variety, many who were present for the taping, especially the "very few Asian staffers", were offended by the line, which was spoken directly to camera, so Gabrielle urged producers to report it.
She felt production needed to understand why the joke might offend the staff and audience and though the line was ultimately cut from what was shown on TV, the matter wasn't brought to HR's attention.
And that wasn't the only complaint the "L.A.'s Finest" actress made about "racially insensitive" matters on "AGT".