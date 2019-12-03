Gabrielle Union is to meet with NBC this week to discuss her departure from "America's Got Talent" and advise on changes she thinks need to be made to get rid of the "toxicity" surrounding the show.
The 47-year-old actress has left the programme after just one season and will sit with the outside legal team recently retained by the network to talk about her concerns over the "toxicity" surrounding the show, following reports she had complained about racial bias and discrimination.
The purpose of the meeting is to improve the culture and atmosphere on the set of the show and even if she's offered her job back, Gabrielle won't be returning.