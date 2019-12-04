Gabrielle Union wants to help "improve the culture" surrounding "America's Got Talent", after she was axed from the judging panel.
The 47-year-old actress has left the NBC talent competition after just one season, following reports she had complained about racial bias and discrimination during her time on the judging panel.
And now, it has been claimed that whilst she's "done" with the show, she is happy to sit with NBC and discuss how to make things better for people of colour in the future.
One source told "Entertainment Tonight": "Although Gabrielle is done with 'AGT', she wants to work with NBC to help improve the culture surrounding the show and studio. Gabrielle has always been an activist and wants to make positive change so nothing like this happens again."
It was recently claimed the "Being Mary Jane" star is set to sit with the outside legal team recently retained by the network to talk about her concerns over the "toxicity" surrounding the show.