Gabrielle Union wants to 'improve the culture' around 'AGT'









Gabrielle Union. Picture: Bang Showbiz Gabrielle Union wants to help "improve the culture" surrounding "America's Got Talent", after she was axed from the judging panel. The 47-year-old actress has left the NBC talent competition after just one season, following reports she had complained about racial bias and discrimination during her time on the judging panel. And now, it has been claimed that whilst she's "done" with the show, she is happy to sit with NBC and discuss how to make things better for people of colour in the future. One source told "Entertainment Tonight": "Although Gabrielle is done with 'AGT', she wants to work with NBC to help improve the culture surrounding the show and studio. Gabrielle has always been an activist and wants to make positive change so nothing like this happens again." It was recently claimed the "Being Mary Jane" star is set to sit with the outside legal team recently retained by the network to talk about her concerns over the "toxicity" surrounding the show.

The purpose of the meeting is to improve the culture and atmosphere on the set of the show and even if she's offered her job back, Gabrielle won't be returning.

A source explained: "Gabrielle believes there is a toxicity that has become normalised at Talent.

"She wants to help fix that, because she loved a lot of her time on the show last season, even with the issues with Simon [Cowell] and what have you.

"But she could never go back, even if they did a [180] and asked her to for another season - no."

NBC were said to have been caught by surprise by many of the claims surrounding the exits of Gabrielle and Julianne Hough - who was also axed from the show at the same time as Gabrielle - so have opted to use an external legal firm in order to show any investigations are independent and unbiased.

The "Bring It On" actress is pushing for a public inclusion effort from both the network and "AGT", as well as a reconfiguration of the internal communication and structure.