'Game of Thrones' actor Max von Sydow dies

Max von Sydow has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.

The "Game of Thrones" actor - whose real name was Carl Adolf von Sydow - passed away at his home in France on Sunday at the age of 90, his agent, Jean Diamond, has confirmed.

Jean announced in a statement: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020."





Max's stage and screen career spanned five decades and his most memorable appearances included "The Seventh Seal" - one of his 11 big screen collaborations with Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman - where his character played chess with death in 1957.





He also famously appeared in "The Exorcist" in 1973 and 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".





His career continued later in life, with a role in "The Simpsons" in 2014 and portraying the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in a handful of episodes of the HBO fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones".





He will make a posthumous appearing in upcoming war drama "Echoes of the Past".





"Ant-Man" director Edgar Wright along with other prominent members of the film community also shared their condolences on Twitter after the news broke.

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

RIP Max Von Sydow (1929-2020)

A legend and an icon of cinema #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/Xk8HilpPdX — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 9, 2020

Farewell, Max von Sydow, an actor who could bring great gravity to weightless junk, and quick, unpredictable humanity to, well, very grave films. His run of collaborations with Bergman have so much more life and electricity than the dour reputation with which people tag them. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow made everything he was in better. From the Seventh Seal and The Virgin Spring to Hannah and Her Sisters, Minority Report, and The Force Awakens.



The man was a legend. https://t.co/YKQnP9WP0n — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) March 9, 2020





Max was previously married to the late Christina Inga Britta Olin, with whom he had sons Clas and Henrik, but they divorced in 1979. He went on to wed Catherine Brelet in April 1997.



