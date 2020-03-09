'Game of Thrones' actor Max von Sydow dies
Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020
RIP Max Von Sydow (1929-2020)— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 9, 2020
A legend and an icon of cinema #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/Xk8HilpPdX
Farewell, Max von Sydow, an actor who could bring great gravity to weightless junk, and quick, unpredictable humanity to, well, very grave films. His run of collaborations with Bergman have so much more life and electricity than the dour reputation with which people tag them.— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) March 9, 2020
Max Von Sydow made everything he was in better. From the Seventh Seal and The Virgin Spring to Hannah and Her Sisters, Minority Report, and The Force Awakens.— Bryan Young (@swankmotron) March 9, 2020
The man was a legend. https://t.co/YKQnP9WP0n