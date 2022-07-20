‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage joins ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel

Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. The “Game of Thrones” star will play Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy, in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel, which is a prequel to the four movies that starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.

A post on the official “Hunger Games” Instagram account reads: "Some lessons shouldn't be taught. Peter Dinklage has been cast as Casca Highbottom in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ – arriving in theatres November 2023." Rachel Zegler, who was recently cast in the movie as Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12, commented: "(red heart emoji)!!!!" Watch video:

Tom Blyth will play a young Coriolanus Snow in the motion picture, and Jason Schwartzman will portray Lucky Flickerman. Francis Lawrence, who directed “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part One”, and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part Two”, and will helm the new adaptation, said: "Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life. "As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’ fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life."

Last month, it was revealed that “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer had joined the cast to play Tigris. A post on the official “Hunger Games” Instagram page read: "All seams unravel. Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theatres November 2023." Zegler commented: "a babe"

