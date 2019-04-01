Geri Horner. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Geri Horner has denied claims she slept with her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B "one time" over 20 years ago.



The 'Wannabe' hitmaker has broken her silence a week after Mel claimed she had "one time" fling with Geri 20 years ago, which she insisted will never "happen again".





A statement released through Geri's representative said: "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days. Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years.





She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family. Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories. She wishes you a Happy Mother's Day."





Mel recently claimed she and Geri slept together when the band were finding fame in the 1990s.





She said: "We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time ...



