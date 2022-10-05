Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a "bully and a joke". The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the “Stronger” rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Commenting on one of Kanye's Instagram posts, Hadid wrote: "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your s*** she might be the only person that could save u. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.(sic)" Watch video:

Hadid later took the dispute to her own Instagram Story, slamming Kanye for his "immature bully behaviour" and warning of how "dangerous" constantly giving him a platform to air his controversial views can be. She wrote: "I was trying very hard not to give that man air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticises your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me. “If you can't take it don't dish it. If you can't take criticism, especially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided [after] yesterday's show, then don't put work out for public consumption.

"This is immature bully behaviour. It's behaviour that we have all enabled by continuing to engage with this work for the sake of vitality, web traffic, mere curiosity, or whatever it is. “Enough. It's not smart. It's not interesting. It's not nuanced. It's dangerous." The model described the writer as "one of the most important voices in our industry," and argued Karefa-Johnson could "school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

Kanye West. Hadid spoke out after West posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account, in which the fashion journalist wore a striped skirt, yellow graphic tee and corduroy trench coat teamed with brown boots, a blue Balenciaga bag, sunglasses and a chunky necklace. West captioned his post: “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah." Referencing Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour he wrote in another post: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS (sic)"