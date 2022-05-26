‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta dies at age 67

Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film “Goodfellas”, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday. Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.

He was in the Dominican Republic, shooting the film “Dangerous Waters”, Deadline reported.

According to ‘Deadline’, Liotta had just finished filming the Elizabeth Banks-directed “Cocaine Bear” and was due to star in the working title film “The Substance”, opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. ‘TMZ’ was told there was nothing suspicious about his passing, and no foul play is suspected. His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was working on the project, the publication added.

Liotta and Nittolo got engaged in 2020, around Christmas. In recent years, he experienced a resurgence in Hollywood, by appearing the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” – for which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film “Marriage Story”. Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 18, 1954. Having been abandoned at an orphanage, he was adopted at the age of six months by township clerk Mary and auto-parts store owner Alfred Liotta, according to Wikipedia.

