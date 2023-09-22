Got beef? Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest for threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj's husband has been placed under house arrest for threatening Offset. Kenneth Petty has been accused of violating the terms of his three-year probation - which he was sentenced to in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020 after previously being jailed for attempted rape - by posting clips on social media on September 16 that appeared to target the Migos rapper.

A court order filed on Wednesday and obtained by TMZ stated Petty must undertake 120 days of home monitoring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

In a video clip which went viral last week, Petty and some of his entourage were outside a hotel in New York, supposedly where Offset - who is married to Cardi B - was staying. Amongst various threatening comments, Petty said: “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p****!'” But Offset dismissed the threats.

He said in a video shared to his own account: “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny." In June, hundreds of people signed an online petition to pressure Minaj and Petty was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and was required by law to register as a sex offender in that state. He then moved to California in October 2019 after marrying Minaj, with whom he had a son nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’ in September 2020, but failed to register in his new home state, resulting in a one-year home detention order and three years probation.