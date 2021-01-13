Gwyneth Paltrow is 'uncomfortable' with fame

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t “comfortable” with being a “public person”.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ star has been taking on fewer acting roles in recent years, with her most recent film role being in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and has now admitted the reason she’s begun to take a step back is because she’s no longer sure she wants to pursue an acting career.

She said: “I think lot of that also comes from the fact that I and this is something that I think I realised later in life like I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I’ve done it for so long. There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I'm naturally an extrovert …

“I started doing it so young … I went for a long time before I asked myself like do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?”

And the Goop founder, 48, also said the only way she’d return to acting is if she was to work on something made by her writer and producer husband, Brad Falchuk.